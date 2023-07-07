State prison system to track illegal phones after employees caught with $2.5M in contraband

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) is working on a new way to locate illegal cell phones within its prison system.

Thursday’s announcement of a novel cellphone tracking test came after two SCDC officers were arrested and charged in a ‘sizable’ contraband seizure within the Broad River Correctional Institution on July 1.

Alexis Simone Tucker, 27, of Columbia, is charged with trafficking methamphetamines 400 grams or more, trafficking cocaine of more than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to prisoners, misconduct in office, and drug conspiracy.

Investigators said Tucker brought several packages of contraband concealed in a clear SCDC-labeled work bag into the prison.

Jorge L. Romero Navarro, 46, of Columbia, is charged with misconduct in office and drug conspiracy.

Navarro was arrested in connection with Tucker because officials said he looked the other way when Tucker brought the contraband into the prison.

SCDC said the total contraband included 3,249 grams of marijuana, 1,485 grams of tobacco, 982 cigar wraps, 605 grams of meth, 217 grams of cocaine, 27 cellphones, chargers, game controllers, air pods, and other illegal items.

“We have cameras everywhere now. We’ve got thousands and thousands of cameras so we can see what’s going on… And this is a result of that,” said SCDC Director Bryan Stirling outside of his office on Thursday.

Stirling told WIS that he was disappointed to find his staff involved in criminal activity but that Saturday’s interception once again punctuated the importance of signal jammers within state prisons.

According to Stirling, signal jamming is a concept that’s been in discussion at the national level for nearly twenty years. It consists of denying cellphone coverage to prisons to prevent inmates from engaging in illegal activity with smuggled phones.

Despite two decades of discussion, it’s still illegal to utilize technology that blocks mobile calls in the United States.

“But in the interim… we negotiated with the industry the ability to have these phones turned off. It’s not jamming. It will not shut the phone down immediately. But what it will do is, it will help us identify the phones,” continued Stirling.

This summer, SCDC will be the first correctional system to try a new way of locating cell phones utilized by prisoners.

Stirling told WIS the test will rely on mobile device identification when illegal calls are made from the confines of their prisons.

Once the mobile IDs are intercepted, SCDC will have the ability to contact the provider and shut the device down remotely.

“And then, once we’re tested, we’re going to go to the FCC and say, ‘Hey, We have a product that works here. Please allow us to do this.’ Once that is done, we’re going to take the money that we have to try and do this at all of our prisons. And if it’s successful, what we’re going to do is go to the legislature and say, ‘we need this everywhere,’” continued Stirling.

At this time, we’re told that cell phones sell for approximately $6,000 in prison.

Stirling hopes by shutting as many phones off as possible, it will drive the price to unrealistic heights.

“If we can start turning the cell phones off, I think we’re going to see a lot of crimes, both inside and outside of prisons, slow way down. A lot of drug dealing, a lot of violence, a lot of things of that nature… There’s a lot of stuff that happens inside the prison that bleeds out to the outside,” concluded Stirling.

SCDC could not divulge when the test is expected to start or finish.

While Tucker and Navarro were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, officials say they have since been released.

