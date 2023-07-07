SkyView
Soda City Live: S.C. State Museum to host event for Disability Pride Day

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Museum is hosting its first-ever Disability Pride Day event that caters specifically to people of all ages who have disabilities or sensory needs.

Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will feature fun and inclusive activities, such as a hands-on art project, specialized tours, American Sign Language interpretations, a silent disco, an Astronomy Zone, sensory areas, and more.

The SC State Museum has monthly Accessibility Mornings designed for neurodiverse guests, however, Public Relations Manager David Dickson says Saturday’s event will feature more events and activities for guests.

Since the event takes time and effort to set up, museum officials encourage people planning to attend to pre-register online

