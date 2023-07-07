SkyView
Soda City Live: New Mrs South Carolina and North Carolina Earth Crowned

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the Carolinas are celebrating two new queens now set to represent North and South Carolina at the Mrs USA Earth pageant.

Clarissa Salas, Mrs South Carolina Earth, and Gretchen Keim, Mrs North Carolina Earth, were crowned in Columbia Thursday night.

Each has a unique pageant journey that led them to the Mrs USA Earth organization, which focuses on empowering married women across the country as they pursue platforms to better the environment.

The Mrs USA Earth pageant is happening in January in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Salas and Keim encourage women to compete in a state pageant.

If you or someone you know might be interested, email info@mrsusaearth.com or message S.C. and N.C. State Director, Clarissa Johnson, on Facebook.

