Soda City Live: New Mrs South Carolina and North Carolina Earth Crowned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the Carolinas are celebrating two new queens now set to represent North and South Carolina at the Mrs USA Earth pageant.

Clarissa Salas, Mrs South Carolina Earth, and Gretchen Keim, Mrs North Carolina Earth, were crowned in Columbia Thursday night.

Each has a unique pageant journey that led them to the Mrs USA Earth organization, which focuses on empowering married women across the country as they pursue platforms to better the environment.

The Mrs USA Earth pageant is happening in January in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Salas and Keim encourage women to compete in a state pageant.

If you or someone you know might be interested, email info@mrsusaearth.com or message S.C. and N.C. State Director, Clarissa Johnson, on Facebook.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.