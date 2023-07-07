Soda City Live: Making Macarons with Ally & Eloise Bakeshop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Macarons are a delicious and beautiful treat you can make any time of year. You can even dress them up and make them festive for holidays and celebrations!

Aleka Selig, owner of Ally & Eloise Bakeshop in Columbia, says they’re simple enough to make at home. The mixture of egg whites, sugar, and almond flour with your favorite flavors and colors is sure to be a crowd-pleaser wherever you take them.

All the shells taste the same, but you can change up the filling. Ally & Eloise brought in vanilla, chocolate, and raspberry. The latter featured raspberry jam. Yum! The possibilities are endless and they’re all delicious.

However, Selig says the shells can be difficult to make when it’s humid outside. Her best tip is to make the shells in a cool area. She opts to start baking early in the morning before the heat and humidity sets in for the day.

Ally & Eloise is also known for their cakes, petit fours or baby cakes, and cake pops. You can try them at the bakery’s Forest Drive location, and soon they’ll be available at the new Devine Street location. The new location is set to open in late July, however, Selig hopes to have a soft opening before that.

