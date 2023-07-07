SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: How to make a fresh corn salad all summer long

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you’re growing your own corn at home or buying it at the store for a very inexpensive price right now, this is the perfect time to make a corn salad.

Lere’ Robinson is a nutrition consultant with Alive Again and the author of Alive Again with Lere’ Robinson - a cookbook not easy to find right now because it’s flying off the shelves.

These are the ingredients you’ll be using in the salad: four ears of corn, a large red pepper, small red onion, parsley or cilantro, fresh basil leaves, and two avocados.

For the dressing, you’ll need olive oil, lime juice, honey or maple syrup, garlic clove, paprika, pink salt and freshly crushed black pepper.

To sign up for a class or event at Lere’s Barn in Irmo, visit her website to see what’s available.

She has group wellness talks, cooking demonstrations, and corporate presentations. Visit www.aliveagainonline.com for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016.
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife’s lover
Contraband SCDCIG said was brought into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
2 officers at Broad River Correctional Institution arrested on drug charges
The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the ‘Investing in America’ tour will...
President Biden highlights new manufacturing partnership in West Columbia during ‘Investing in America’ tour
Child hospitalized after over-drinking water
Family shares experience after water intoxication hospitalized their 10-year-old son
Brian Lee Carlson, age 38 of Lexington was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police...
Lexington police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer

Latest News

Soda City Live: Disability Pride Day at S.C. State
Mrs. USA Earth
Soda City Live: Eastover's Inagural Community Partner Day
Soda City Live: Fresh Corn Salad