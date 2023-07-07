SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016.
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife’s lover
Contraband SCDCIG said was brought into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
2 officers at Broad River Correctional Institution arrested on drug charges
The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the ‘Investing in America’ tour will...
President Biden highlights new manufacturing partnership in West Columbia during ‘Investing in America’ tour
Child hospitalized after over-drinking water
Family shares experience after water intoxication hospitalized their 10-year-old son
Brian Lee Carlson, age 38 of Lexington was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police...
Lexington police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer

Latest News

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said a tractor trailer pulling an excavator on a rural...
Newberry bridge on I-26 closes indefinitely
Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for possible fall hazard
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down