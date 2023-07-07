SkyView
Police respond to body found inside vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening.
Police find unresponsive body in vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking
Police find unresponsive body in vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department (WCPD) reports an unresponsive individual was found inside of a vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot.

Officers said around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, responding officers and EMS units established an individual was found dead inside a car that was in the parking lot at 2410 Augusta Road.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office and the WCPD will continue to investigate the incident.

