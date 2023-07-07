Police respond to body found inside vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department (WCPD) reports an unresponsive individual was found inside of a vehicle at a West Columbia strip mall parking lot.

Officers said around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, responding officers and EMS units established an individual was found dead inside a car that was in the parking lot at 2410 Augusta Road.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office and the WCPD will continue to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.