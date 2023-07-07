Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots raise ahead of draws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots raised ahead of draws.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot raised to $450 million, a $23 million increase since Tuesday, and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw a $25 million increase since Wednesday, raising it to $615 million.

The jackpot winner can choose to take a one-time cash payment of the entire jackpot paid out in 30 annual installments over 29 years.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 303 million while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

Tickets for both can be purchased at most convenience and grocery stores around the state.

