Manning Police search for missing teenage girl

Manning police searching for missing 15-year-old Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Manning Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lt. Sean Briley said officers are trying to find Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown, born on June 19, 2008. She was last seen in the early morning of July 2 at her home in Manning. According to officials, she left the house without her mother’s permission and has not returned since.

Evans-Brown has black hair, brown eyes, and a birthmark going down the right side of her face from her ear to her neck, family members add the birthmark is darker than her normal skin color.

If you know where Evans-Brown is or have any information that can help find her, please call Lt. Briley at 803-435-8859.

