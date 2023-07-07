SkyView
Lexington police identify some of group allegedly part of shoplifting ring

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), detectives identified three out of five people allegedly part stole nearly $7,000 of merchandise from a Lexington Ulta.

LPD said their detectives continue to work on shoplifting cases at Ulta Beauty, where the group is accused of shoplifting from the Sunset Boulevard location on April 8 before they were seen leaving the parking lot in a white SUV.

Officers said the group the police department posted pictures of on May 24 is part of a “retail theft ring” that steals from Ultas down the East Coast.

LPD told WIS News 10 there’s a network of investigators across the Southeast working on this particular ring.

Authorities added criminals are focusing on Ultas because it’s easy to steal high-value items and profits can be made on items converted or sold at a discount.

