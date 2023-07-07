Lexington deputies identified suspects accused of attempting to rob a business

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspects accused of trying to rob a local business.

#UPDATE on July 7 at 10:28 a.m.: The subjects have been identified. Thank you for your help! — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 7, 2023

Deputies would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.