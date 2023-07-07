SkyView
Newberry bridge on I-26 closes indefinitely

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said a tractor trailer pulling an excavator on a rural road underneath the bridge was too tall to clear the bridge on Bachman Chapel Road Friday morning.(MGN)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A bridge on Interstate 26 in Newberry is closed indefinitely, according to deputies.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said a tractor trailer pulling an excavator on a rural road underneath the bridge was too tall to clear the bridge on Bachman Chapel Road Friday morning.

Deputies recommend drivers to plan their trips accordingly.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

