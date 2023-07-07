Newberry bridge on I-26 closes indefinitely

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A bridge on Interstate 26 in Newberry is closed indefinitely, according to deputies.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said a tractor trailer pulling an excavator on a rural road underneath the bridge was too tall to clear the bridge on Bachman Chapel Road Friday morning.

Deputies recommend drivers to plan their trips accordingly.

