Furry Friend Friday - Charlie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Charlie is a 2-year-old Hound mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

We rescued Charlie from one of our local municipal shelter partners. He is a larger dog, around 60 pounds. Charlie is a super sweet boy! Charlie is a low-maintenance, laidback guy that enjoys the simple things in life. He loves being around people and getting lots of attention and pets. Charlie’s head will melt into your hand when you give him head scratches. He loves to give kisses too!

He is a well-mannered, gentle fellow. Charlie knows how to sit and is great in the house. He would love to curl up on the couch and watch a movie. Charlie is great on a leash too and would love to join you for adventures! He gets along beautifully with other dogs of all sizes. Charlie will be the perfect family dog for a lucky family!

You can adopt Charlie or any other dog over 35 pounds for only $50 right now at Pawmetto Lifeline! All pets have reduced adoption fees to help relieve the crisis level of pets in our shelter. Please fill out an adoption application at www.pawmettolifeline.org to get started adding a new furry family member!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.