FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances & heat roll into the weekend!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High temps keep on climbing into the 90s around the region, with heat index values near 100 and spotty p.m. storms.

First Alert Headlines

  • We remain hot and humid for the rest of the week with low to mid-90s for highs and isolated chances of afternoon rain and storms.
  • While storms remain possible, any that form don’t have likely potential to be come very strong/severe until later on Sunday.
  • In the tropics, we are not expecting tropical development in the next 5 days, which is nice to see for this point of the season.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! A great deal of early hazy sunshine will be in place for today, helping highs rise back to the mid-90s.

Our Friday will see a bump in storm potential again too, so you can still keep the eyes on the sky later into the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mainly sunny, with a chance of p.m. showers and storms again. We can’t seem to shake the jet stream in a trough pattern bringing multiple shortwaves over the area bringing better chances of rain and thunder, still in an isolated capacity of course.

Even if storms remain very spotty, better severe potential exists into Sunday, with more scattered rain likely into Monday. Check back for updates!

First Alert Forecast Update

Today: Partly sunny with some afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Another day with hazy breaks of sun and some isolated p.m. storms around. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Some stronger spotty storms are possible with partly sunny skies and highs in the low mid-90s.

Monday: Scattered showers & storms remain around with highs falling back to the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs to the low 90s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

