FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Daily afternoon showers this weekend with a few stronger storms on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The hot and humid summertime pattern continues with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms each afternoon this weekend. Sunday is a First Alert Weather day for the possibility of a few stronger to severe thunderstorms.

First Alert Headlines

Scattered showers and storms this evening then clearing out overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

We remain hot and humid this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and feel like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100.

Afternoon and early evening showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a few storms that do develop could turn severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail.

First Alert Summary

Scattered hit or miss showers and storms will be around the Midlands lasting into this evening. Rain should completely clear out after midnight then we turn warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny to partly cloudy helping to heat things up across the Midlands with highs both days in the lower 90s and heat indices topping out in the upper 90s to near 100. Stay cool and remember to drink plenty of water while you are out enjoying your summer fun activities.

Also this weekend we will have the chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms to bubble up throughout the Midlands both days.

Sunday is even a First Alert Weather day as we are under a slight risk or a level 2 out of 5 for the possibility of severe weather with downpours, damaging wind gusts and large hail as the main threats.

We will have some additional clouds and the chance for more showers and storms on Monday but temperatures will not be quite as hot with highs in the middle 80s.

Drier conditions return to the region Tuesday through Thursday as rain chances drop to 20% of lower as skies become mostly sunny but temperatures return back to normal levels for July in the lower 90s.

First Alert Forecast Update

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms early then partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Another day with sunshine early then clouds and some isolated p.m. storms around. Highs in the lower 90s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday: Some stronger spotty storms are possible with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Scattered showers & storms remain in the area with highs falling back to the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with a stray shower possible with highs to the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies and hot with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers/storms in the afternoon. Rain chance near 30%. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance at about 30%. Highs in the middle 90s.

