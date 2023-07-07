SkyView
Dawn Staley announces Gamecock alumna addition to coaching staff

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in...
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off _ No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, Tuesday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina women’s basketball alumna, Khadijah Sessions, has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks.

Head coach, Dawn Staley made the announcement Thursday.

“There are few people who understand and embody what our program is about like Khadijah,” Staley said, “From her vision and communication as a point guard to how she translated that into coaching at the high school level, she is ready for this move into the college ranks. I can’t wait to watch and help her develop in our sport.”

Officials said the new NCAA legislation that went into effect on July 1 allowed for the increase in Staley’s staff.

Sessions graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, restaurant, tourism management.

Before Session’s appointment, the former point guard has been coaching at the high school level for several years in the Columbia area.

According to a press release, Sessions helped South Carolina to three SEC regular-season championships and a pair of SEC tournament titles in her four seasons in a Gamecock uniform (2013-16).

Throughout her time coaching, she has seen 10 of her players go on to play at the college level.

After graduation, Sessions spent a season playing overseas in Finland and later helped the United States to gold in the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup, a team coached by Staley.

“I’m super excited to be joining Coach Staley and the staff,” Sessions said, “I gave every inch of me to this university as a player, and I’m ready to do the same as an assistant coach. I absolutely love the University of South Carolina, and to be doing this alongside the GOAT – I couldn’t ask for a better college start. Coaching is something I take pride in, and I’m just ready to get to work, learn and grow.”

