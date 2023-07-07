Dawn Staley announces Gamecock alumna addition to coaching staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina women’s basketball alumna, Khadijah Sessions, has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks.

Head coach, Dawn Staley made the announcement Thursday.

“There are few people who understand and embody what our program is about like Khadijah,” Staley said, “From her vision and communication as a point guard to how she translated that into coaching at the high school level, she is ready for this move into the college ranks. I can’t wait to watch and help her develop in our sport.”

An older @GamecockWBB birdie just flew into the nest……let’s welcome the most energized, the most talkative, the most in your face defender that graced a Gamecock jersey……@Ksessions_05 you already know….let’s gooo!! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 6, 2023

Officials said the new NCAA legislation that went into effect on July 1 allowed for the increase in Staley’s staff.

Sessions graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, restaurant, tourism management.

Before Session’s appointment, the former point guard has been coaching at the high school level for several years in the Columbia area.

According to a press release, Sessions helped South Carolina to three SEC regular-season championships and a pair of SEC tournament titles in her four seasons in a Gamecock uniform (2013-16).

Throughout her time coaching, she has seen 10 of her players go on to play at the college level.

After graduation, Sessions spent a season playing overseas in Finland and later helped the United States to gold in the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup, a team coached by Staley.

“I’m super excited to be joining Coach Staley and the staff,” Sessions said, “I gave every inch of me to this university as a player, and I’m ready to do the same as an assistant coach. I absolutely love the University of South Carolina, and to be doing this alongside the GOAT – I couldn’t ask for a better college start. Coaching is something I take pride in, and I’m just ready to get to work, learn and grow.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.