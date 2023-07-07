SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July. (Source: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California couple celebrated the Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets to their family.

Sara Gutovich gave birth to two girls and two boys at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday.

Hospital officials said the babies each weighed more than 4 pounds. The quadruplets were born about five weeks early so they have been moved to the neonatal intensive care unit, but staff says the babies are resting.

According to the hospital, Dr. Steven Rad delivered the quadruplets via C-section with the babies born at about 34 weeks.

Parents Sara and Jay Gutovich said they are feeling “blessed” after welcoming the quadruplets.

Hospital officials said the couple also have a 3-year-old son waiting at home for the arrival of his new siblings.

“Our team is monitoring the babies’ progress and looking forward to the day when they have grown enough to leave the hospital and go home with their family,” the hospital staff shared.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai said quadruplets are extremely rare, occurring only once in every 700,000 pregnancies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016.
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife’s lover
Contraband SCDCIG said was brought into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
2 officers at Broad River Correctional Institution arrested on drug charges
The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the ‘Investing in America’ tour will...
President Biden highlights new manufacturing partnership in West Columbia during ‘Investing in America’ tour
Child hospitalized after over-drinking water
Family shares experience after water intoxication hospitalized their 10-year-old son
Brian Lee Carlson, age 38 of Lexington was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police...
Lexington police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer

Latest News

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.
Deputies looking for ‘foot fondler’ who broke into resort, played with women’s feet while they slept
Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot raised to $450 million, a $23 million increase since...
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots raise ahead of draws
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
A former Amazon employee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10...
Former Amazon manager sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10 million
Newberry I-26 bridge closed indefinitely