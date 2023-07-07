Columbia-Richland Firefighters rescued a worker stranded in a bucket 130 feet in the air

SkyView
Columbia-Richland Fire crews rescued a worker who was stuck 130 feet in the air
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports crews rescued a worker stuck 130 feet in the air after a crane lost power.

Fire officials said second-shift crews rescued the worker who was at an industrial facility off of Shop Road just after 9:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The worker was stuck in a bucket on a crane due to the crane losing power, firefighters made their way to the top of the facility and successfully set up a rigging system to lower the worker to safety.

The worker walked away with no injuries say officials.

