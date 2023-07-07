City drops more than 80 charges against Colony Apartment manager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments in the ongoing legal battle between the City of Columbia and the Colony Apartments have occurred.

The City of Columbia has dropped charges against a listed property manager and filed new citations for the company that owns the complex.

Ebony Nelson was facing 83 charges for code violations found in units throughout the complex.

Living concerns were brought to light back in December after a shooting at the complex later revealed that residents were living without any heat or running water.

More than 200 residents were evacuated due to safety concerns.

A city inspection later found that nearly 200 out of 300 units had other issues including gas leaks and the presence of carbon monoxide.

WIS spoke with Nelson’s attorney about the dropped charges.

Nelson’s attorney Chris Kenny says in short those charges against Nelson were false and he says she shouldn’t have been held responsible for those conditions in the first place when all she was trying to do was help those residents.

“So, the charges against her, have always been bogus,” said Chris Kenny with Chris Kenny Law.

The ongoing battle started when it was discovered that people there had been living without heat and water during some of the coldest days of the year.

“It’s important for folks to understand that Ms. Nelson does not live in South Carolina. Her company brought her here to fix the problem at Colony Apartments. The allegations that the city made, she wasn’t responsible for because she didn’t live here,” said Kenny.

Kenny sent WIS the violations cited on December 27, following an inspection of the units. Some of the violations included no fire extinguisher in units, no smoke alarms, no carbon monoxide detectors, and gas leaks. Kenny stated Nelson wasn’t in South Carolina until two days later.

“We made a motion to dismiss the charges or give us the evidence and instead of providing the evidence, the city just dismissed the case,” he said.

When the city dropped the charges, it filed 53 new citations listing the Monroe Group as the violators.

“According to the city’s own statements in litigation they filed after Ms. Nelson got here; things have improved for residents,” said Kenny.

On Thursday, several residents said not much has changed since they were first evacuated.

“They haven’t,” said Joy Guffey, a resident at Colony Apartment.

“We be having problems with hot water and running water, but it’s okay right now,” said Airayana Bishop, another complex resident.

Residents like Joy Guffey and Airayana Bishop say they’re still concerned about gas leaks in their units.

“The fire alarms are both smoke detectors and carbon monoxide and they go off in the middle of the night when I’m sleeping and I’m like what the hell could be making it go off and I’m thinking that’s what it is especially since I’m smelling gas leaking and we have gas stoves,” said Guffey.

People in the area say workers have been coming in and out of the apartments installing new detectors and taking old ones out.

WIS did reach out to the city asking why Nelson was named for the code violations in the first place and they responded saying they do not comment on pending litigation.

WIS also reached out to Columbia Fire for a list of the improvements made at the complex and is waiting to hear back.

A hearing for the new citations against Colony Apartments is set to take place on September 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Columbia Municipal Court.

