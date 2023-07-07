SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces statewide human trafficking prevention education initiative

Alan Wilson
Alan Wilson(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the launch of “TraffickProofSC,” a statewide human trafficking prevention education initiative.

Officials described TraffickProofSC as the overarching prevention education initiative that will begin with a four-part curriculum specifically for high school students.

Wilson announced the initiative Friday alongside SCETV Interim President and CEO Stephanie Cook, Ph.d., South Carolina First Lady Peggy McMaster, State Task Force leadership and members and State and Local Law Enforcement.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with SCETV to develop age-appropriate, trauma-informed curricula for students across our state,” said State Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead, “As we roll out TraffickProofSC for high school students, we are already planning for the middle school curricula that will be offered later in the year.”

The launch included a backpack giveaway at the Statehouse to highlight the importance of educating young people and their families on the realities of human trafficking.

Officials described TraffickProofSC as the overarching prevention education initiative that will begin with a four-part curriculum specifically for high school students.

“The crime of human trafficking continues to impact young people across our state,” said Wilson, “The State Task Force recognized the critical need to launch a statewide prevention education initiative. Our goal is to prevent the crime from happening while continuing to prosecute those who have committed the crime.”

The high school curriculum will be available beginning September 1st.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016.
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife’s lover
Contraband SCDCIG said was brought into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
2 officers at Broad River Correctional Institution arrested on drug charges
The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the ‘Investing in America’ tour will...
President Biden highlights new manufacturing partnership in West Columbia during ‘Investing in America’ tour
Child hospitalized after over-drinking water
Family shares experience after water intoxication hospitalized their 10-year-old son
Brian Lee Carlson, age 38 of Lexington was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police...
Lexington police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer

Latest News

DOJ releases disabilities report
Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot raised to $450 million, a $23 million increase since...
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots raise ahead of draws
Newberry I-26 bridge closed indefinitely
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th