SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

6-year-old dies after dog bite incident

Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department raid, where a dog was killed by officers.
By Bailey Striepling and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from a dog bite incident that occurred Tuesday morning, according to North Port Police.

Initially, the child was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with extensive traumatic injuries. He was later flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional procedures.

Authorities said the child’s injuries included severe trauma to the upper torso area.

The 3-year-old pit bull mix believed responsible for the child’s injuries was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services on Tuesday. Police are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious.”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the dog who bit and killed a child will be euthanized, per the owner’s request. The dog will be put down after the 10-day quarantine.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say Leon shot and killed 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016.
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife’s lover
Contraband SCDCIG said was brought into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
2 officers at Broad River Correctional Institution arrested on drug charges
The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the ‘Investing in America’ tour will...
President Biden highlights new manufacturing partnership in West Columbia during ‘Investing in America’ tour
Child hospitalized after over-drinking water
Family shares experience after water intoxication hospitalized their 10-year-old son
Witness testimony concluded Wednesday in the murder trial of prominent Midlands restaurant...
Witness testimony concludes in the murder trial of Midlands restaurant owner Greg Leon

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances & heat roll into the weekend!
TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded...
TSA on pace to seize record number of guns, report says
Manning police searching for missing 15-year-old Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown.
Manning Police search for missing teenage girl
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads