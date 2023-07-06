Witness testimony concludes in the murder trial of Midlands restaurant owner Greg Leon

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Witness testimony concluded Wednesday in the murder trial of prominent Midlands restaurant owner Greg Leon, who is accused of killing his wife’s lover on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Prosecutors say Leon shot Arturo Bravo Santos in a fit of jealous rage at a Lexington County park-and-drive after discovering Santos and his wife Rachel Leon in the back seat of a truck.

After jurors heard testimony from more than 20 witnesses and were shown hundreds of pieces of evidence, the defense rested its case Wednesday.

After a brief recess, crime scene investigator Jamie Johnson took the stand as the state’s reply witness, with prosecutors seeking to bolster their argument that Santos was not a threat to Leon when he fired into the Toyota Tundra.

A key element of the case is where Santos was positioned in the truck when he was killed.

The defense asserted that Leon was acting in self-defense, fearful that Santos was reaching for something in the center console of the car.

No weapon has been found in the vehicle.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Janice Ross, who performed the victim’s autopsy, had initially determined that Santos’ right arm was raised when he was shot.

She later changed that finding due to the presence of what’s known as a slap wound on the inside of the arm.

This led to a three-day recess in the trial, which began the week of June 19, during which the defense made a motion for a mistrial.

Presiding Judge Walton McLeod denied that request.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Dr. James Fulcher, a Florida forensic pathologist, and Volusia County Chier Medical Examiner, took the stand as a defense witness and testified that the bruise on his arm could have been from the car door.

He said if Santos’ arm was truly straight down, he would have expected the wound to be described as a “graze wound” or “laceration.”

“Therefore this injury occurs as this arm is advanced forward somewhere along the wound path,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher’s findings track with testimony from Robert Tressel, a former Cobb County, Georgia crime scene investigator.

While he concurred with Ross’ determination that Santos’ arm was down, the victim still could have possibly been reaching for something, he testified.

The state called Johnson, who testified during its case-in-chief, to the stand on Wednesday to rebut some of those claims.

Johnson, who previously worked as a crime scene investigator for both the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, created a reconstruction of the crime scene in 2018.

Her work partially focused on the specific question of how Bravo’s body was positioned at the time of the killing.

Using a mannequin to represent the victim, Johnson analyzed the bullet trajectories and determined that Santos was angled to his left near the rear driver-side door as if he was exiting the vehicle.

“He can’t be moving over the center console for the trajectory rods to work,” she said.

The assertion from prosecutors is that there is no way Santos could have posed a threat to Leon.

On cross-examination of Johnson, defense attorney Jack Swerling sought to establish that Santos’ hand or forearm could have been moving as well and questioned why she did not mark where Leon’s wife was located.

“Nobody ever bothered to tell you, an expert witness, and you had no idea where Rachel Leon is sitting?” Swerling asked.

Swerling also asked why Johnson did not make clear how far back one could see into the truck while she was making her report.

She responded that because there was visibility through the windshield into the car, she would not have documented that piece of information.

Swerling sought to strike Johnson’s testimony from the record because she was not sequestered.

McLeod ruled against the defense and allowed the testimony to stand.

Court will resume on Thursday morning with closing arguments.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.