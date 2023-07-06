University of South Carolina announces date for “A Celebration of Dawn Staley” fundraising event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (SC) has announced the new date for the second annual “A Celebration of Dawn Staley,” a fundraising event that will take place on Thursday, August 10.

This year’s celebration will be hosted by WIS News 10 alum and NBC TODAY Show co-host Craig Melvin. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Dawn Staley Champions Fund.

Originally, the event was scheduled for April 27 at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia.

According to a press release, the event will recognize Coach Staley and the Gamecock women’s historic 2022-2023 season and will feature a fireside chat between Staley and Melvin.

Through donor support and the August 10 fundraising event, the Dawn Staley Champions Fund is making a positive impact on USC students’ futures said officials.

The Champions Fund helps support scholarships for first-generation, economically disadvantaged, underrepresented students and student-athletes at USC by providing financial aid for tuition and educational expenses, creating equal opportunities for success, principles Coach Staley has championed.

The presenting sponsorship level and additional corporate sponsorships remain available for the event according to a press release. All sponsorship levels provide public recognition and access to the event. All proceeds benefit the Dawn Staley Champions Fund. For sponsorship information, contact Jennifer McCormack at mccormjn@mailbox.sc.edu or 803-777-5076.

