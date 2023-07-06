SkyView
Richland County launches residential rental property registration program

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Richland County announce a new residential rental property registration program that will change registration and business license requirements for residential rental properties in unincorporated areas of the County.

Administrators said with the change, the County wants to increase the number of rental property registrations, providing greater health and safety protections for renters.

According to a press release, on February 7, the Richland County Council passed an ordinance that calls for residential landlords who own a single rental property to simply register that property through the County’s Business Service Center.

Officials add landlords who own and rent more than one residential unit, including duplexes are required to register those properties and obtain a business license.

“This program will ultimately help the County reduce blight and unsafe living conditions within our neighborhoods by having property owners, tenants, property management companies and property managers register their residential rental properties in unincorporated Richland County,” said Zachary Cavanaugh, director of Richland County Business Services.

Before the change, residential landlords were only required to obtain a business license if they owned three or more rental units.

The new program lowers the residential unit licensing threshold from three units to two and implements a registration-only requirement for owners of a single rental unit.

“This is another step forward in our commitment to improve the quality of life for Richland County residents,” Cavanaugh said.

Property owners can find more information, along with required forms for property registration and new business applications, on the Business Service Center page of the County website: www.richlandcountysc.gov.

