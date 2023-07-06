President Biden visits West Columbia to highlight new manufacturing partnership during ‘Investing in America’ tour

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden is expected to make his first visit to the Midlands since December 2021 on Thursday after noon as part of his administration’s ‘Investing in America’ tour.

The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the tour with visit over the course of three weeks to promote the investments, jobs, and manufacturing boom they claimed is driven by Biden’s economic agenda.

“President Biden and leaders across the Administration will travel directly to communities benefitting from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda,” the White House said.

The second round for the tour, which runs June 26 through July 15, is set to stop at Flex LTD West Columbia, where Biden will highlight a new manufacturing partnership between Enphase Energy and Flex LTD.

South Carolina has been a popular visit for members of the Biden administration and family during the tour. The Palmetto State saw Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in West Columbia, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Orangeburg and First Lady Jill Biden at Parris Island.

The other states the tour is expected to visit include Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawai’i, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Vermont.

