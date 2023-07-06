SkyView
Polenta pizza is fast, easy, healthy, and delicious!

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Back by popular demand - a chance to hear from an expert on how to make and enjoy healthy meals that are actually delicious.

Lere’ Robinson is a nutrition consultant with Alive Again and the author of Alive Again with Lere’ Robinson - a cookbook that has already sold out in several locations. And today we’re making her recipe for polenta pizza.

Ingredients for polenta pizza:

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon Himalayan salt
  • 1 cup Bob’s Red Mill polenta
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 cup mushrooms
  • 1 orange or yellow bell pepper
  • 1 red onion
  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil, salt and black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt-free garlic and herb spice

To sign up for a class or event at Lere’s Barn in Irmo, visit her website to see what’s available. She has group wellness talks, cooking demonstrations, and corporate presentations. Visit www.aliveagainonline.com for details.

