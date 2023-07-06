Polenta pizza is fast, easy, healthy, and delicious!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Back by popular demand - a chance to hear from an expert on how to make and enjoy healthy meals that are actually delicious.

Lere’ Robinson is a nutrition consultant with Alive Again and the author of Alive Again with Lere’ Robinson - a cookbook that has already sold out in several locations. And today we’re making her recipe for polenta pizza.

Today we’re making her recipe for polenta pizza. (Lere’ Robinson)

Ingredients for polenta pizza:

4 cups water

1 teaspoon Himalayan salt

1 cup Bob’s Red Mill polenta

1 red bell pepper

1 cup mushrooms

1 orange or yellow bell pepper

1 red onion

2 tablespoons avocado oil, salt and black pepper

1 teaspoon salt-free garlic and herb spice

To sign up for a class or event at Lere’s Barn in Irmo, visit her website to see what’s available. She has group wellness talks, cooking demonstrations, and corporate presentations. Visit www.aliveagainonline.com for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.