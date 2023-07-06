Officers arrested after bringing contraband into prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General announced two officers were charged after taking contraband into Broad River Correctional Institution.

Alexis Simone Tucker, 27, of Columbia, is being charged with trafficking methamphetamines 400 grams or more, trafficking cocaine of more than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to prisoners, misconduct in office, and drug conspiracy.

Jorge L. Romero Navarro, 46, of Columbia, is being charged with misconduct in office and drug conspiracy.

Investigators said Tucker brought several packages of contraband concealed in a clear work bag into the prison.

Navarro was arrested in connection with Tucker because officials said he looked the other way when Tucker brought the contraband into the prison.

The contraband included 3,249 grams of marijuana, 1,485 grams of tobacco, 982 cigar wraps, 605 grams of meth, 217 grams of cocaine, 27 cellphones, chargers, game controllers, air pods, and other illegal items.

Both officers were let go from their jobs and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, officials stated.

Since being booked, they have been released.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?

