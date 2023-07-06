SkyView
New support column for Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride expected next week

After that, park officials said they plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles.
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An inspection of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds has revealed more about the appearance of a crack in one of the support beams, park staff said.

Several tests revealed the fracture formed along a weld line in the steel column, according to Carowinds.

The park has worked in conjunction with the ride’s manufacturer to remove and replace the existing support column, a statement read in part. The new support column is expected to be delivered next week.

Once the column is installed, Carowinds staff will conduct a series of tests to ensure the ride’s safety, according to the statement. After that, park officials said they plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles.

“While we regularly inspect the coaster, we are planning to implement additional inspection procedures to ensure we are making every effort to promptly identify and address future potential issues,” according to Carowinds. “These new measures will include the regular use of drones outfitted with cameras to access and inspect hard-to-reach areas.”

Fury 325, the park’s largest ride, has been closed indefinitely since a June 30 video showing the crack in the support beam went viral.

Inspectors arrived at Carowinds on Monday to begin an inspection of the ride following the viral video.

“We kind of definitely all were like, what happened?” said Jordan Chapman, a mother who visited the park Thursday. “[I] Definitely don’t think I’d go on it for a while.”

Carowinds has over 60 rides and attractions at the 400-acre amusement park in both South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Labor, it inspected 29 rides there this year, meaning the remaining 30-plus falls on the North Carolina side.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

