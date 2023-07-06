SkyView
Lexington police searching for shoplifter who allegedly stole alcohol bottle worth $130

Lexington police searching for a shoplifter who allegedly stole a bottle from a liquor store.
Lexington police searching for a shoplifter who allegedly stole a bottle from a liquor store.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person who allegedly stole a bottle of alcohol from a liquor store.

Officers say the person allegedly stole a bottle of alcohol valued at $130 from Knock Knock Spirtis on Sunset Boulevard on May 6, 2023, without paying for it.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Wise at 803-358-1514.

