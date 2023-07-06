Lexington police arrest man for impersonating an officer

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a man who impersonated an officer has been arrested.

Investigators say, Lexington man Brian Lee Carlson, 38, was arrested overnight after he presented himself as a police officer on Wednesday, June 7, at a gas station on West Main Street.

Four victims at the gas station told officers Carlson approached them in the gas station parking lot and accused one of them of stealing a can of beer.

The victims stated they believed Carlson was an officer and allowed him to search their vehicle.

During the incident, the victims said Carlson had his hand on a holstered handgun and made them feel threatened.

Once he found no stolen item in their vehicle, he let the victims go.

Carlson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center according to officers.

