Lexington County School District Two students to receive free meals during 2023-2024 school year

Lexington County School District Two students receive free breakfast and lunch meals.
Lexington County School District Two students receive free breakfast and lunch meals.(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - For the 2023-2024 school year, all Lexington County School District Two students will receive free breakfast and lunch meals at no cost.

Officials said the no costs of meals come with the district’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.

According to a press release, Section 104(a) of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 amended Section 11(a)(1) of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act (42 U.S.C. 1759a(a) (1) (the law) to provide an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals in local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools with increased levels of low-income students.

Breakfast and lunch meals follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals.

If parents/guardians of district students do not want their children to participate in the CEP, you can make a verbal or written request to Sky Strickland, Chief Financial Officer/Lexington Two, 715 9th Street, West Columbia, 29169.

