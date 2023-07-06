Just Jonesin’s Commissary Kitchen’s grand opening in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City officials in Columbia held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Just Jonesin’s Commissary Kitchen.

The ribbon cutting happened on Thursday at 5618 North Main Street.

According to the organization, the kitchen will provide a shared-use commercial kitchen to local businesses. This is all to support the increase of the local food economy.

The kitchen is currently accepting applications for rental. The application can be accessed here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.