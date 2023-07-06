SkyView
Just Jonesin’s Commissary Kitchen’s grand opening in Columbia

The kitchen will provide a shared-use commercial kitchen to local businesses.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City officials in Columbia held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Just Jonesin’s Commissary Kitchen.

The ribbon cutting happened on Thursday at 5618 North Main Street.

According to the organization, the kitchen will provide a shared-use commercial kitchen to local businesses. This is all to support the increase of the local food economy.

The kitchen is currently accepting applications for rental. The application can be accessed here.

