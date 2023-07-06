Jurassic Quest returning to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From July 7-9 dinosaurs are taking over the Midlands for Jurassic Quest at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The popular interactive dinosaur experience is considered the largest dinosaur exhibition in North America.

Tickets are available online (Standard, Senior, and Kids pricing available)

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur exhibits. Tickets for individual activities are available on-site. Free entry for children under 2.

According to a press release, Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed with leading

paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement, and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers, or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.

