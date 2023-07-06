SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Jurassic Quest returning to the Midlands

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From July 7-9 dinosaurs are taking over the Midlands for Jurassic Quest at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The popular interactive dinosaur experience is considered the largest dinosaur exhibition in North America.

Tickets are available online (Standard, Senior, and Kids pricing available)

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur exhibits. Tickets for individual activities are available on-site. Free entry for children under 2.

According to a press release, Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed with leading

paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement, and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers, or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report from Sumter Police Department (SPD) said an officer found the fire in front...
Sumter police: Officer finds fireworks exploding from fire in front of Belk at Sumter Mall
Officials said 53-year-old Robert Wiggers was arrested by the South Carolina Department of...
Waterways Instructional Guide Services owner arrested on BUI charges
A Blythewood family is counting their blessings this holiday after surviving a boat sinking...
Blythewood family survives holiday weekend boat sinking on Lake Murray
President Joe Biden to visit South Carolina. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden to visit West Columbia Thursday
Contraband brought in by officers at the Broad River Correctional Institution.
Officers arrested after bringing contraband into prison

Latest News

Jurassic Quest returns to Columbia
Corey Mitchell MS Foundation Build-a-backpack event
A New date has been announced for the second annual "A Celebration of Dawn Staley"
University of South Carolina announces date for “A Celebration of Dawn Staley” fundraising event
Young entrepreneurs giving back
Young entrepreneurs giving back