SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Honda has issued a recall for 124,077 vehicles because a part of the brake system may have been wrongly assembled, possibly leading to brake failure.

Certain 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles are being recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The tie rod fastener that connects the brake booster and the brake master cylinder may have been improperly assembled during manufacturing, which can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the booster assembly,” the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA said dealers “will inspect and repair the brake booster assembly as necessary, free of charge,” and that notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners Aug. 7.

For more information, owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contraband SCDCIG said was brought into the Broad River Correctional Institution.
2 officers at Broad River Correctional Institution arrested on drug charges
An incident report from Sumter Police Department (SPD) said an officer found the fire in front...
Sumter police: Officer finds fireworks exploding from fire in front of Belk at Sumter Mall
Officials said 53-year-old Robert Wiggers was arrested by the South Carolina Department of...
Waterways Instructional Guide Services owner arrested on BUI charges
A Blythewood family is counting their blessings this holiday after surviving a boat sinking...
Blythewood family survives holiday weekend boat sinking on Lake Murray
President Joe Biden to visit South Carolina. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden to visit West Columbia Thursday

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
OceanGate suspends operations after its Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic
The kitchen will provide a shared-use commercial kitchen to local businesses.
Just Jonesin’s Commissary Kitchen’s grand opening in Columbia
Nebraska authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after falling into a lake.
3-year-old dies after wandering away from playground, found facedown in lake
Myrtle Beach proposal saved by officers and a local with a metal detector
Proposal saved by officers who helped man find engagement ring lost on beach