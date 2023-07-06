FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another hot & humid stretch into the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t seen enough humidity and heat, we keep on with heat index values again nearing 100 degrees.

First Alert Headlines

We remain hot and humid for the rest of the week with low 90s for highs and isolated chances of afternoon rain and storms.

While storms remain possible, any that form don’t have likely potential to be come very strong/severe over the next few days.

In the tropics, we are not expecting tropical development in the next 7 days, which is nice to see for this point of the season.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Today we see our stationary front hold to our west. This helps us keep our chances of rain and storms for the afternoon hours. The chance of these storms becoming severe is very low for Thursday.

High temps remain in the low 90s, but the humidity remains high and stays with us for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Friday will see another bump in storm potential, so you can still keep the eyes on the sky with similar high temps and mugginess.

Saturday and Sunday we see to partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon showers and storms again. We can’t seem to shake the jet stream in a trough pattern bringing multiple shortwaves over the area bringing better chances of rain and thunder, still in an isolated capacity of course.

First Alert Forecast Update

Today: Partly sunny with a few spotty showers and p.m. storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny with some afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Another day with hazy breaks of sun and some isolated p.m. storms around. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: We can’t shake the storm chances with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Some PM storms remain around with highs around or just shy of 90 degrees.

