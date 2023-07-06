SkyView
Corey Mitchell MS Foundation 2023 back-to-school build-a-backpack event

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Corey Mitchell MS Foundation will be hosting its second annual back-to-school build-a-backpack event to benefit Midlands students.

Volunteers are still needed for the event that will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Green View Community Center located at 6700 David Street, Columbia, SC, 29203.

In order for students to receive supplies, a parent/guardian must be present and supplies are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to the Corey Mitchell MS Foundation website, the organization uplifts the community through devotion and commitment to bringing awareness to MS.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

