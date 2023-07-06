Columbia police search for missing man after he did not return to boarding house

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man after he did not return to a residence.

Officers say 35-year-old Deshea Butler was reported missing and has not been seen since July 2 when he did not return to what is described as a boarding house on Harper Street. According to detectives, it is believed Butler took his personal items with him before he left.

Butler’s information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers if you can help at 888-CrimeSC or Crimesc.com.

