SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia police search for missing man after he did not return to boarding house

Columbia police are searching for missing Deshea Butler.
Columbia police are searching for missing Deshea Butler.(Columbia Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man after he did not return to a residence.

Officers say 35-year-old Deshea Butler was reported missing and has not been seen since July 2 when he did not return to what is described as a boarding house on Harper Street. According to detectives, it is believed Butler took his personal items with him before he left.

Butler’s information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers if you can help at 888-CrimeSC or Crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report from Sumter Police Department (SPD) said an officer found the fire in front...
Sumter police: Officer finds fireworks exploding from fire in front of Belk at Sumter Mall
A Blythewood family is counting their blessings this holiday after surviving a boat sinking...
Blythewood family survives holiday weekend boat sinking on Lake Murray
Officials said 53-year-old Robert Wiggers was arrested by the South Carolina Department of...
Waterways Instructional Guide Services owner arrested on BUI charges
President Joe Biden to visit South Carolina. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden to visit West Columbia Thursday
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth’s average temperature matches record high set a day earlier

Latest News

The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the ‘Investing in America’ tour will...
President Biden visits West Columbia to highlight new manufacturing partnership during ‘Investing in America’ tour
Witness testimony concluded Wednesday in the murder trial of prominent Midlands restaurant...
Witness testimony concludes in the murder trial of Midlands restaurant owner Greg Leon
Contraband brought in by officers at the Broad River Correctional Institution.
Officers arrested after bringing contraband into prison
Columbia Animal Services has been asked to give a city council committee quarterly updates on...
Columbia Animal Services set to make changes must report back to city council committee