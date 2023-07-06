American Airlines starts new nonstop route between Columbia and Chicago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new nonstop route with American Airlines started between Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on Thursday.

The gate was decorated with balloons and passengers were given Chicago-themed cookies to celebrate the start of the new route.

The daily flight departs from CAE at 7:14 a.m. and arrives at ORD at 8:38 a.m. The aircraft type slated for this route is a CRJ-200, a 50-seat regional jet.

Tickets for the flight can be booked directly on the American Airlines website.

“The addition of another American Airlines route shows the confidence the airline has in this market, as well as the active response from the community in continuing to utilize this airport and its airline’s route offerings,” Director of Marketing and Air Service Development Kim J. Crafton said. “We look forward to seeing CAE bustling this summer with travelers taking advantage of this flight and the many others available.”

American Airlines offers seven nonstop destinations at CAE including this new flight between Chicago. The other destinations are:

Charlotte, N.C.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Miami, Fla.

New York City, N.Y.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Washington, DC (Reagan National)

To see a full list of nonstop destinations from CAE, visit their website.

