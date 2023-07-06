18-year-old in custody in 2021 Beaufort County murder case

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th Circuit Solicitor announced the arrest of a man in connection with a deadly March 2021 murder case.

The name of the 18-year-old, who was arrested Wednesday, was not released because he was 15 at the time of the killing, Solicitor Duffie Stone said.

Duffie said his office is filing petitions to move the case from family court to general sessions court so that man can be tried as an adult on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count each of first-degree assault and battery by mob and second-degree assault and battery by mob.

The charges stem from the March 5, 2021, shooting that killed 18-year-old Dwon “D.J.” Fields, Jr. in Bluffton and wounded a 16-year-old and a second 18-year-old. Fields was shot while driving on Bluffton Parkway and the other two victims were passengers in the vehicle, deputies said.

Jimmie Green was sentenced in May to 40 years in prison in the March 5, 2021, shooting in Bluffton. (Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

“He is a co-defendant now to Jimmie Green. As many of you recall, we prosecuted Jimmie Green for his involvement in this case in May of this year,” Stone said. “Greene was sentenced by Judge D. Craig Brown in Florence to 40 years in prison, and because he was sentenced on a murder charge, he has to serve every day of that 40-year sentence.”

Stone said he expects the effort to move the case against the 18-year-old from family court to general sessions court to begin next week.

“If he is prosecuted as a juvenile, he can be held until his 21st birthday,” Stone said. “If he is prosecuted as an adult, he faces the exact same sentence and sentence range that Jimmie Green did.”

That would include a minimum 30-year sentence to life for the murder charge upon conviction. First-degree assault and battery by mob also carries a minimum 30-year sentence and the second-degree charge carries a potential sentence of between three and 25 years. The attempted murder charge would carry a sentence of up to 30 years.

In the meantime, he was being housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

