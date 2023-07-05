Waterways Instructional Guide Services owner arrested on BUI charges

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A fishing charter captain was arrested and charged with operating a water device under the influence.

Officials said 53-year-old Robert Wiggers -- owner and operator of Waterways Instructional Guide Services -- was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Monday at Lake Murray.

According to Newberry County’s website, Wiggers was released Tuesday on a $435 bond.

On his website, Wiggers is a retiree from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Marine Division who has over 30 years of experience working on the waters surrounding Charleston.

Wiggers worked as a marine biologist, law enforcement officer, and marine educator for almost three decades, his website stated.

