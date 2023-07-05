Three people exposed to rabid animal in Calhoun County

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports three people in Calhoun County were sent to healthcare providers after being exposed to an animal that tested positive for rabies.

Officials said a fox found near Lakeview Street and Amaryllis Drive in St. Matthews tested positive for rabies, officials add the fox was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on July 2 and confirmed to have rabies on July 3.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” said Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister. “However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space.”

If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator according to officials.

You are encouraged to report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC said officials.

For more general information on rabies in the Midlands, visit DHEC and for more information on the disease, visit the CDC rabies pages.

Administrators said if you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with the fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Public Health Orangeburg Office at (803) 533-5480 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

