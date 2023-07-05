Suspicious package causes evacuation of West Columbia Amazon Fulfillment Center

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people were evacuated from an Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia and forced into the streets when an incoming package was deemed suspicious.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the scene has since been cleared and the box turned out to be a return item after examination.

