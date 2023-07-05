SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspicious package causes evacuation of West Columbia Amazon Fulfillment Center

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people were evacuated from an Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia and forced into the streets when an incoming package was deemed suspicious.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the scene has since been cleared and the box turned out to be a return item after examination.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the truck led deputies on a chase before eventually coming to a stop at Greenlawn...
Teens lead deputies on chase in stolen truck in Richland County
Investigators released surveillance pictures of three persons of interest in connection with a...
Columbia police look for three persons of interest in connection with Gervais Street shooting
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
A Blythewood family is counting their blessings this holiday after surviving a boat sinking...
Blythewood family survives holiday weekend boat sinking on Lake Murray
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say

Latest News

A flash food warning is in effect for Orangeburg County in South Carolina until 8:15 p.m.
Flash flood warning in Orangeburg County
SOCIAL BAR AND LOUNGE
Columbia nightclub surrenders alcohol licenses and permits
Columbia nightclub surrenders alcohol licenses and permits
New S.C. law helps loved ones of first responders killed in line of duty
New S.C. law helps loved ones of first responders killed in line of duty