Sumter police: Officer finds fireworks exploding from fire in front of Belk at Sumter Mall

An incident report from Sumter Police Department (SPD) said an officer found the fire in front of Belk while on patrol just after 1 a.m. on Broad Street and requested dispatch to notify the fire department.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to an incident report from Sumter Police Department (SPD), a fire was spotted outside of the Sumter mall early Wednesday morning.

The report said an officer found the fire in front of Belk while on patrol just after 1 a.m. on Broad Street and requested dispatch to notify the fire department.

As the officer approached the building, the report stated fireworks exploded from the fire.

Sumter Fire Department responded and police said the fire was put out and firefighters forced open the door of the business to check the interior.

“[It] looks like someone was shooting fireworks underneath that awning area,” said Sumter Fire Chief Joey Duggan.

The fire department had the fire under control in 15 minutes.

A witness told officers they saw a male wearing a gray and black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes leave the area, but officers didn’t find him.

Police estimate the damaged caused to the front of the building to be about $20,000.

