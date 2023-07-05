South Carolina tax-free weekend kicks off Aug. 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s three-day tax holiday returns the first weekend in August.

The state Department of Revenue announced this year’s event begins Aug. 4.

During the tax-free weekend, certain items are tax-free when purchased in-store and online.

Computers, school supplies and clothing are eligible to be purchased without paying the 6% state sales tax or any local taxes.

The Department of Revenue says shoppers bought more than $26.2 million during last year’s tax-free holiday.

A full list of eligible items can be found here.

