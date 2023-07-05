SkyView
Soda City Live: Community Panel to Discuss Identity and Mental Health

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soul Care Sessions is back with another through-provoking conversation this time- focusing on the perception of people of color.

Soul Care sessions are hosted by On Record Media led by Founder, Brandon Wilson.

Soul Care sessions are hosted by On Record Media led by Founder, Brandon Wilson.
Soul Care sessions are hosted by On Record Media led by Founder, Brandon Wilson.(SODA CITY LIVE)

