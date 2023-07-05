SkyView
SC’s top attorney, FCC warns of student loan scams after High Court ruling

Attorney General Alan Wilson says in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject...
Attorney General Alan Wilson says in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, there could be a rise in scams.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina’s attorney general says he is teaming up with the FCC to warn people about a potential rise in scams involving student loan debt.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to reject President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, there could be a rise in scams.

Because of the large amount of news coverage, the attorney general’s office says scammers may use robocalls and robotexts to mislead people.

“Scam calls and texts often use broadly publicized current events to add legitimacy and familiarity to their fraudulent schemes,” a news release from the attorney general’s office reads. “Scammers might use these calls or texts to pressure consumers to make a payment or provide private information.”

Some of these texts may offer some form of student loan debt relief or pretend to be from a student loan forgiveness center. Others may reference a fake settlement with the Department of Education.

The attorney’s general office provided these tips to avoid scams:

Consumers should be aware that they are likely communicating with a scammer if:

  • You are pressured to send money or give personal information.
  • The caller requests an upfront payment in order to apply or appeal your application.
  • You are directed to any website outside of StudentAid.gov
  • You are requested to contact them via app-based message platforms.
  • The call or text message claims to be from a “student loan forgiveness center” or a state “forgiveness center.”
  • The call is made using a suspicious caller ID, such as a name that is inconsistent with the substance of the message, or the same area code and first three digits of your phone number.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

