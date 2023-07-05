SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rep. Duncan invites President Biden to visit SC Third District

Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to the Inflation Reduction Act.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Congressman Jeff Duncan invited President Biden to visit South Carolina’s Third District during his visit to the Palmetto state on Thursday.

Rep. Duncan wrote a letter to the White House asking the president to meet with those most affected by his administration policies.

In the letter, Duncan mention small business owners, first responders, struggling mothers and more would appreciate the chance to voice the issues they are facing.

“The constituents of South Carolina’s Third District, as well as myself, would appreciate the opportunity to ask you directly why the administration continually infringes on our constitutional liberties, does not secure the southern border, fails to protect the innocence of children, absconds from its duty to put American interests first, obstructs unleashing domestic energy production and economic growth, and refuses to curb inflationary spending,” said Rep. Duncan in the letter.

To read the full letter click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the truck led deputies on a chase before eventually coming to a stop at Greenlawn...
Teens lead deputies on chase in stolen truck in Richland County
Investigators released surveillance pictures of three persons of interest in connection with a...
Columbia police look for three persons of interest in connection with Gervais Street shooting
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
A Blythewood family is counting their blessings this holiday after surviving a boat sinking...
Blythewood family survives holiday weekend boat sinking on Lake Murray
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say

Latest News

Soda City Live: Camp Salkehatchie Summer Service
Soda City Live: Panel to discuss identity and mental health
Officials said 53-year-old Robert Wiggers was arrested by the South Carolina Department of...
Waterways Instructional Guide Services owner arrested on BUI charges
South Carolina fishing charter captain arrested for BUI
A video captured a massive fight that broke out at Romare Bearden Park on Tuesday night.
CMPD: 32 arrested or cited after brawl breaks out at Romare Bearden Park