President Joe Biden to visit West Columbia Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden is expected to visit West Columbia on Thursday afternoon.

Biden will be speaking at the Flex LTD., a design, manufacture, and supply chain logistics company.

According to the Flex LTD website, the company uses a set of manufacturing solutions and services that optimize and streamline product lifecycles.

Additional information about his trip was not made public.

WIS News 10 will bring you coverage of his remarks live online and in our newscast.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.