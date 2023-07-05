SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

President Joe Biden to visit West Columbia Thursday

President Joe Biden to visit South Carolina. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden to visit South Carolina. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden is expected to visit West Columbia on Thursday afternoon.

Biden will be speaking at the Flex LTD., a design, manufacture, and supply chain logistics company.

According to the Flex LTD website, the company uses a set of manufacturing solutions and services that optimize and streamline product lifecycles.

Additional information about his trip was not made public.

WIS News 10 will bring you coverage of his remarks live online and in our newscast.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the truck led deputies on a chase before eventually coming to a stop at Greenlawn...
Teens lead deputies on chase in stolen truck in Richland County
Investigators released surveillance pictures of three persons of interest in connection with a...
Columbia police look for three persons of interest in connection with Gervais Street shooting
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Deputies learned that the woman was walking her dog Tuesday morning when the possible attack...
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
A Blythewood family is counting their blessings this holiday after surviving a boat sinking...
Blythewood family survives holiday weekend boat sinking on Lake Murray

Latest News

DHEC 2022 abortion report
DHEC 2022 abortion report
Newly released data provides more insight into what impact the five justices’ pending decision...
Nearly 1,000 more abortions reported in S.C. in 2022 than 2021
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday
Thursday’s landmark ruling from the US Supreme Court to strike down affirmative action will...
What impact could affirmative action ruling have on S.C.’s 8 HBCUs?