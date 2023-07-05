SkyView
No collaboration between states on inspections, Fury 325 shut down at Carowinds due to crack

There is no collaboration between each state because inspections are performed based on each state’s laws.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This past Friday at Carowinds a crack was discovered in a support beam of Fury 325.

WBTV has been following this incident since Friday and the ride is still shut down. Inspectors and the ride’s builders are still looking into what caused the beam to crack.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen a crack like this take place in a roller coaster, especially a modern one like we see today,” said Gary Kilpatrick, President and Founder, The Kilpatrick Group.

Inspectors were on site Monday trying to figure out what led to a crack in the steel support beam of Fury 325. The incident raised the question: how often are the rides inspected?

“By law, the roller coaster has to be inspected once a year by the state, but anybody that owns an amusement park ride should do a daily inspection.”

But even more revealing is what else I learned. I’m told by South Carolina officials – there is no collaboration between each state because inspections are performed based on each state’s laws.

It’s also important to note that rides and attractions are inspected daily by staff members.

Additionally – the ride undergoes weekly and monthly inspections ranging from restraint systems, ride structures, ride control and other elements.

“Failure could have taken place that day, after an amusement park employee went through the motion of riding it to make sure, it may have not failed at that point but could have failed later on that day.”

Carowinds has over 60 rides and attractions at the 400-acre amusement park in both South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Labor – it inspected 29 rides there this year – meaning the remaining 30 plus falls on the North Carolina side.

“Based on the way the North Carolina Department of Labor works, when they come out to do an inspection, they have to have manuals, the operators and service manuals from Carowinds, the ride manufacturers created these documents, so they have to have these documents in hand to read through, so they know how to inspect this thing.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

