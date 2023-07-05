Missing man reported missing in Calhoun County found safe

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing man has been found safe.

Deputies said Michale Brady Fisher has been safely located and thanked the Calhoun County community for their help.

Deputies initially said Michael Brady Fisher has not been seen since Sunday, July 2, when he left his residence near Valley Ridge Road and Culler Road on a bicycle wearing an orange shirt and shorts.

